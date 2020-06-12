3901 W SWANN AVENUE

Amenities

Virtual tour link is a must see but this house also has LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Live the Tampa Bay lifestyle in this fabulous South Tampa home! Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable Bon Air has everything you want and more! PLANT HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT close to Westshore and International malls, all the FANTASTIC RESTAURANTS, Fresh Market, Sprouts Farmer's Market, HYDE PARK, airport and downtown Tampa. And no need to wait in line to park at TRADER JOE'S when you can walk there anytime! This home is bright and cheery with windows galore in the living area and a separate dining area that can be used for dining, office, playroom or 2nd living space - the options are endless! Split floor plan with a master bedroom able to accommodate a KING SIZE BED! Home sits on almost a fifth of an acre with a HUGE FENCED BACKYARD and covered backyard lanai - perfect for entertaining and to bring along your little furry family member(LARGE DOGS OK)! Relax on the weekends because LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED! "A" RATED SCHOOLS! Don't miss out on your opportunity to live the South Tampa dream! EVERYTHING AT YOUR FINGERTIPS! Home availability may be sooner than 6/4/20 - please inquire! Virtual Tour only until 5/31/20 due to COVID-19 but can be leased based on virtual tour.