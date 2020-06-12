All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3901 W SWANN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3901 W SWANN AVENUE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

3901 W SWANN AVENUE

3901 West Swann Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3901 West Swann Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
Swann Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Virtual tour link is a must see but this house also has LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Live the Tampa Bay lifestyle in this fabulous South Tampa home! Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable Bon Air has everything you want and more! PLANT HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT close to Westshore and International malls, all the FANTASTIC RESTAURANTS, Fresh Market, Sprouts Farmer's Market, HYDE PARK, airport and downtown Tampa. And no need to wait in line to park at TRADER JOE'S when you can walk there anytime! This home is bright and cheery with windows galore in the living area and a separate dining area that can be used for dining, office, playroom or 2nd living space - the options are endless! Split floor plan with a master bedroom able to accommodate a KING SIZE BED! Home sits on almost a fifth of an acre with a HUGE FENCED BACKYARD and covered backyard lanai - perfect for entertaining and to bring along your little furry family member(LARGE DOGS OK)! Relax on the weekends because LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED! "A" RATED SCHOOLS! Don't miss out on your opportunity to live the South Tampa dream! EVERYTHING AT YOUR FINGERTIPS! Home availability may be sooner than 6/4/20 - please inquire! Virtual Tour only until 5/31/20 due to COVID-19 but can be leased based on virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 W SWANN AVENUE have any available units?
3901 W SWANN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 W SWANN AVENUE have?
Some of 3901 W SWANN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 W SWANN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3901 W SWANN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 W SWANN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 W SWANN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3901 W SWANN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3901 W SWANN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3901 W SWANN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3901 W SWANN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 W SWANN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3901 W SWANN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3901 W SWANN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3901 W SWANN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 W SWANN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 W SWANN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College