3821 W Swann Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful South Tampa House near Trader Joe's - Property Id: 204010



Beautiful South Tampa 3 bedroom home in Swann Estates neighborhood. House has been recently updated. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel countertops and white cabinets. Open floor plan with kitchen looking out to living and dining area.



Location, location, location! Great proximity to Downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, shopping and major highways. Located in A rated school district in Tampa: Grady Elementary, Coleman Middle and Plant High. 0.3 mi to Christ the King School. 1.2 mi to St Mary's Episcopal School. Stroll to Trader Joe's, restaurants, and LA Fitness.



Extended 2 car garage with storage. Large front and back yard. Lawn care is included with rental. House is being rented unfurnished. Small dogs considered with a non refundable pet fee

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204010

Property Id 204010



(RLNE5737264)