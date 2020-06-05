All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

3821 W Swann Ave

3821 West Swann Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3821 West Swann Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
Swann Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful South Tampa House near Trader Joe's - Property Id: 204010

Beautiful South Tampa 3 bedroom home in Swann Estates neighborhood. House has been recently updated. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel countertops and white cabinets. Open floor plan with kitchen looking out to living and dining area.

Location, location, location! Great proximity to Downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, shopping and major highways. Located in A rated school district in Tampa: Grady Elementary, Coleman Middle and Plant High. 0.3 mi to Christ the King School. 1.2 mi to St Mary's Episcopal School. Stroll to Trader Joe's, restaurants, and LA Fitness.

Extended 2 car garage with storage. Large front and back yard. Lawn care is included with rental. House is being rented unfurnished. Small dogs considered with a non refundable pet fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204010
Property Id 204010

(RLNE5737264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 W Swann Ave have any available units?
3821 W Swann Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 W Swann Ave have?
Some of 3821 W Swann Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 W Swann Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3821 W Swann Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 W Swann Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3821 W Swann Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3821 W Swann Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3821 W Swann Ave offers parking.
Does 3821 W Swann Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 W Swann Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 W Swann Ave have a pool?
No, 3821 W Swann Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3821 W Swann Ave have accessible units?
No, 3821 W Swann Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 W Swann Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 W Swann Ave has units with dishwashers.

