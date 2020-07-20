All apartments in Tampa
3818 W Iowa Ave
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

3818 W Iowa Ave

3818 West Iowa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3818 West Iowa Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3BD/2BTH Remodeled South Tampa Home - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Nestled on a huge oversized lot in the HEART OF SOUTH TAMPA, you will find this rental property is in one of the best locations in all of Tampa Bay! Newly remodeled with SS Appliances, granite countertops, wood floors, new bathrooms & kitchen this home boasts loads of upgrades while retaining much of its original charm. The home offers several original features including a beautiful decorative fireplace and surrounding stone hearth in the family room and awesome open front patio. The garage has been converted into an amazing 10X20 climate controlled storage unit! Great outdoor space for weekend BBQ's. Lawn care is included in the rental rate. Conveniently located in fabulously sought after SOUTH TAMPA-minutes from MacDill AFB, shopping and dining at West Shore and International Malls, beaches, hospitals, Downtown Tampa and more! Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Visit our website to schedule your showing online! **Sorry, this home does not accept pets.**

If you'd like to view the virtual tour, copy and paste the link below into your browser:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1533988?accessKey=5d03

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **

If you have any additional questions, please contact Kris with Rent Solutions at 813-444-8221.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5031894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 W Iowa Ave have any available units?
3818 W Iowa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3818 W Iowa Ave have?
Some of 3818 W Iowa Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 W Iowa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3818 W Iowa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 W Iowa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3818 W Iowa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3818 W Iowa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3818 W Iowa Ave offers parking.
Does 3818 W Iowa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 W Iowa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 W Iowa Ave have a pool?
No, 3818 W Iowa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3818 W Iowa Ave have accessible units?
No, 3818 W Iowa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 W Iowa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 W Iowa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
