3818 W Iowa Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3BD/2BTH Remodeled South Tampa Home - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Nestled on a huge oversized lot in the HEART OF SOUTH TAMPA, you will find this rental property is in one of the best locations in all of Tampa Bay! Newly remodeled with SS Appliances, granite countertops, wood floors, new bathrooms & kitchen this home boasts loads of upgrades while retaining much of its original charm. The home offers several original features including a beautiful decorative fireplace and surrounding stone hearth in the family room and awesome open front patio. The garage has been converted into an amazing 10X20 climate controlled storage unit! Great outdoor space for weekend BBQ's. Lawn care is included in the rental rate. Conveniently located in fabulously sought after SOUTH TAMPA-minutes from MacDill AFB, shopping and dining at West Shore and International Malls, beaches, hospitals, Downtown Tampa and more! Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Visit our website to schedule your showing online! **Sorry, this home does not accept pets.**



If you'd like to view the virtual tour, copy and paste the link below into your browser:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1533988?accessKey=5d03



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **



If you have any additional questions, please contact Kris with Rent Solutions at 813-444-8221.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5031894)