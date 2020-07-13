3817 West Vasconia Street

Amenities

Move right in!!! Spacious 2/1 concrete block, ranch home in Roosevelt, Coleman, Plant HS district . Updated approx 10 years ago. Freshly painted interior with a soothing light gray color throughout. Kitchen has granite, white cabinetry and breakfast nook as well. Wood flooring throughout living areas, tile in kitchen & bath. NO carpet! HUGE LOT ( 67 x 120) . Can always add on down the road if you like. Fenced in yard with covered back patio. Shed for extra storage. Roof is approx 10 years old. Home warranty is in place and will be transferred to the Buyer at closing. All windows have hurricane protection coverings that are kept in the shed. Don't miss this opportunity in a great location close to all of what South Tampa has to offer!



