Tampa, FL
3817 West Vasconia Street
Last updated April 4 2019 at 10:53 AM

3817 West Vasconia Street

3817 West Vasconia Street · No Longer Available
Tampa
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

3817 West Vasconia Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Virginia Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move right in!!! Spacious 2/1 concrete block, ranch home in Roosevelt, Coleman, Plant HS district . Updated approx 10 years ago. Freshly painted interior with a soothing light gray color throughout. Kitchen has granite, white cabinetry and breakfast nook as well. Wood flooring throughout living areas, tile in kitchen & bath. NO carpet! HUGE LOT ( 67 x 120) . Can always add on down the road if you like. Fenced in yard with covered back patio. Shed for extra storage. Roof is approx 10 years old. Home warranty is in place and will be transferred to the Buyer at closing. All windows have hurricane protection coverings that are kept in the shed. Don't miss this opportunity in a great location close to all of what South Tampa has to offer!

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 West Vasconia Street have any available units?
3817 West Vasconia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 West Vasconia Street have?
Some of 3817 West Vasconia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 West Vasconia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3817 West Vasconia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 West Vasconia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 West Vasconia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3817 West Vasconia Street offer parking?
No, 3817 West Vasconia Street does not offer parking.
Does 3817 West Vasconia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 West Vasconia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 West Vasconia Street have a pool?
No, 3817 West Vasconia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3817 West Vasconia Street have accessible units?
No, 3817 West Vasconia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 West Vasconia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3817 West Vasconia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
