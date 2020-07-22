3813 W San Luis St

Amenities
Available 02/01/20 Beautiful 3br/1bath home in heart of South Tampa - Property Id: 186358
This home is a Beautiful three bedroom, one bath in the heart of Virginia park/Palma Ceia. Minutes from the airport, the beaches, Downtown Tampa, Hyde Park, SOHO, Channel Side and MacDill Air Force Base. So many incredible restaurants nearby. Beautiful backyard with market lights and a grill gazebo. Ample size to entertain inside and outside of the home. Water softener and newer appliances are included in this unit. Fully fenced and a canopy shade offers privacy in the backyard. Pet deposit non refundable $350.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186358
