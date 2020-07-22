All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

3813 W San Luis St

3813 West San Luis Street · No Longer Available
Location

3813 West San Luis Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Virginia Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 02/01/20 Beautiful 3br/1bath home in heart of South Tampa - Property Id: 186358

This home is a Beautiful three bedroom, one bath in the heart of Virginia park/Palma Ceia. Minutes from the airport, the beaches, Downtown Tampa, Hyde Park, SOHO, Channel Side and MacDill Air Force Base. So many incredible restaurants nearby. Beautiful backyard with market lights and a grill gazebo. Ample size to entertain inside and outside of the home. Water softener and newer appliances are included in this unit. Fully fenced and a canopy shade offers privacy in the backyard. Pet deposit non refundable $350.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186358
Property Id 186358

(RLNE5377684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 W San Luis St have any available units?
3813 W San Luis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 W San Luis St have?
Some of 3813 W San Luis St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 W San Luis St currently offering any rent specials?
3813 W San Luis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 W San Luis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3813 W San Luis St is pet friendly.
Does 3813 W San Luis St offer parking?
No, 3813 W San Luis St does not offer parking.
Does 3813 W San Luis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3813 W San Luis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 W San Luis St have a pool?
No, 3813 W San Luis St does not have a pool.
Does 3813 W San Luis St have accessible units?
No, 3813 W San Luis St does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 W San Luis St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 W San Luis St has units with dishwashers.
