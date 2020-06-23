All apartments in Tampa
3810 N 51ST STREET
3810 N 51ST STREET

3810 North 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3810 North 51st Street, Tampa, FL 33619
Grant Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled FIRST FLOOR duplex. Featuring new floors and fresh paint, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home is a must see! The open and spacious floor plan provides plenty of room for furniture and storage. Located just off of I4 and I275, this property offers a short drive time to all major Tampa attractions (downtown, TIA Airport, Busch Gardens, Hard Rock Resort, etc.). Close to shopping, restaurants, and all the area has to offer. It wont't last long, call today to schedule your private showing today! Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 N 51ST STREET have any available units?
3810 N 51ST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 N 51ST STREET have?
Some of 3810 N 51ST STREET's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 N 51ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3810 N 51ST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 N 51ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3810 N 51ST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3810 N 51ST STREET offer parking?
No, 3810 N 51ST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3810 N 51ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 N 51ST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 N 51ST STREET have a pool?
No, 3810 N 51ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3810 N 51ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 3810 N 51ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 N 51ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 N 51ST STREET has units with dishwashers.
