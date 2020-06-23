3810 N 51ST STREET

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully remodeled FIRST FLOOR duplex. Featuring new floors and fresh paint, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home is a must see! The open and spacious floor plan provides plenty of room for furniture and storage. Located just off of I4 and I275, this property offers a short drive time to all major Tampa attractions (downtown, TIA Airport, Busch Gardens, Hard Rock Resort, etc.). Close to shopping, restaurants, and all the area has to offer. It wont't last long, call today to schedule your private showing today! Available for immediate move in.