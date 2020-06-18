All apartments in Tampa
3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:10 PM

3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT

3808 Villas Del Sol Ct · (813) 485-4255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3808 Villas Del Sol Ct, Tampa, FL 33609
Swann Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1896 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ARE STILL ALLOWED AS LONG AS COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES ARE FOLLOWED... YOU MAY ALSO REQUEST A LIVE STREAMING SHOWING... South Tampa Townhome Perfection! This beautifully block constructed Mediterranean style townhome offers the best in high-end looks and finishes. Both the top and bottom floors feature recessed lighting, 10 foot ceiling height, 6" baseboards, 7.5" crown molding, TRAVERTINE and WOOD flooring, GRANITE Countertops, CHERRY OAK cabinetry, and CLOSET SYSTEMS. The bottom floor features a half-bath, OPEN KITCHEN with pendant lights above BREAKFAST BAR, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, Kitchen ISLAND with above lighted hanging pot rack, Electric faux FIREPLACE with heater function, Dual pairs of large metal FRENCH DOORS that open to a back IVY-WALLED courtyard area. Stairs to the 2nd floor greet you with WOODEN steps & handrails, TRAVERTINE risers, and WROUGHT IRON spindles. The second floor features all 3 bedrooms, Laundry closet, MASSIVE 21x19 master bedroom with PLANTATION SHUTTERS, Spacious master bathroom with JACUZZI Spa/Tub & TRAVERTINE adorned shower, and WALK-IN master closet with wood closet system. This GATED COMMUNITY's central SOUTH TAMPA location ('A' RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT) puts you near anything and everything you can think of. BEST OF ALL, the ever-popular TRADER JOE'S is your neighbor! The list of features on this townhome and location is far too great to put into words... This place is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT have any available units?
3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT have?
Some of 3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT does offer parking.
Does 3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT have a pool?
No, 3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT have accessible units?
No, 3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT has units with dishwashers.
