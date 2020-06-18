3808 VILLAS DEL SOL COURT

Amenities

IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ARE STILL ALLOWED AS LONG AS COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES ARE FOLLOWED... YOU MAY ALSO REQUEST A LIVE STREAMING SHOWING... South Tampa Townhome Perfection! This beautifully block constructed Mediterranean style townhome offers the best in high-end looks and finishes. Both the top and bottom floors feature recessed lighting, 10 foot ceiling height, 6" baseboards, 7.5" crown molding, TRAVERTINE and WOOD flooring, GRANITE Countertops, CHERRY OAK cabinetry, and CLOSET SYSTEMS. The bottom floor features a half-bath, OPEN KITCHEN with pendant lights above BREAKFAST BAR, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, Kitchen ISLAND with above lighted hanging pot rack, Electric faux FIREPLACE with heater function, Dual pairs of large metal FRENCH DOORS that open to a back IVY-WALLED courtyard area. Stairs to the 2nd floor greet you with WOODEN steps & handrails, TRAVERTINE risers, and WROUGHT IRON spindles. The second floor features all 3 bedrooms, Laundry closet, MASSIVE 21x19 master bedroom with PLANTATION SHUTTERS, Spacious master bathroom with JACUZZI Spa/Tub & TRAVERTINE adorned shower, and WALK-IN master closet with wood closet system. This GATED COMMUNITY's central SOUTH TAMPA location ('A' RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT) puts you near anything and everything you can think of. BEST OF ALL, the ever-popular TRADER JOE'S is your neighbor! The list of features on this townhome and location is far too great to put into words... This place is a must see!