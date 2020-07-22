3718 West McKay Avenue - 201, #201

Amenities
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: $1,199 for 12 month lease
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 579 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1972
Property Type: Condo
Construction: Block
Floor: 2nd Story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher
Parking: Parking Lot
Laundry: On Site
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: No pets allowed
UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:
Water
Sewer
Trash
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Granite Countertops
New White Cabinets
New Floors
Freshly Painted
New Blinds
Updated Bathroom
New Ceiling Fans
Huge Walk-In Closet (8'x 5')
Mailbox for The Unit
Internet Included
Limited Furniture seen in pictures can be included with the rental
Condo owner is the HOA President for the complex and licensed Realtor
Condo is 10 minutes or less to Downtown, Airport, Two Malls, Bayshore, Harbour Island, Channelside, Macdill AFB, TIA
LEASE INFO:
Duration: 12 months
Date Available for move in: 11/1/19
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $50 per unit for HOA background check. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income.
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
813-494-2595
BEWARE OF SCAMS!