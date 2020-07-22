3718 West McKay Avenue - 201, #201

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: $1,199 for 12 month lease

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Square Footage: 579 sq.ft.

Year Built: 1972

Property Type: Condo

Construction: Block

Floor: 2nd Story

Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher

Parking: Parking Lot

Laundry: On Site

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: No pets allowed



UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:

Water

Sewer

Trash



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Granite Countertops

New White Cabinets

New Floors

Freshly Painted

New Blinds

Updated Bathroom

New Ceiling Fans

Huge Walk-In Closet (8'x 5')

Mailbox for The Unit

Internet Included

Limited Furniture seen in pictures can be included with the rental

Condo owner is the HOA President for the complex and licensed Realtor

Condo is 10 minutes or less to Downtown, Airport, Two Malls, Bayshore, Harbour Island, Channelside, Macdill AFB, TIA



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 12 months

Date Available for move in: 11/1/19

Deposit: 1 months rent +

Application Fee: $50 per unit for HOA background check. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income.



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:

Real Estate Management Partners LLC

813-494-2595



BEWARE OF SCAMS!