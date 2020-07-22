All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:28 PM

3718 West McKay Avenue - 201, #201

3718 West Mckay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3718 West Mckay Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
Golfview

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: $1,199 for 12 month lease
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 579 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1972
Property Type: Condo
Construction: Block
Floor: 2nd Story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher
Parking: Parking Lot
Laundry: On Site
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: No pets allowed

UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:
Water
Sewer
Trash

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Granite Countertops
New White Cabinets
New Floors
Freshly Painted
New Blinds
Updated Bathroom
New Ceiling Fans
Huge Walk-In Closet (8'x 5')
Mailbox for The Unit
Internet Included
Limited Furniture seen in pictures can be included with the rental
Condo owner is the HOA President for the complex and licensed Realtor
Condo is 10 minutes or less to Downtown, Airport, Two Malls, Bayshore, Harbour Island, Channelside, Macdill AFB, TIA

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 12 months
Date Available for move in: 11/1/19
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $50 per unit for HOA background check. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income.

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
813-494-2595

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

