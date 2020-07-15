All apartments in Tampa
3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C

3718 West Bay Avenue · (813) 361-3897
Location

3718 West Bay Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
3718 W Bay Ave - Unit 204 C - Text or call Robert Adams 813-361-3897 or email robert296@aol.com to see this property.

Freshened up and ready for a tenant, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a full size washer and dryer included! Spacious great room, perfect for dining and entertainment, with 2 large bedrooms and a bathroom with tub. Water, Sewer and Trash is included with rent, tenant pays electric and cable/internet. 1 reserved parking spot with potentially 2 cars parking in tandem. No pets please. Come see this unit before it is gone!

There is a $60 application fee (paid online). A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move-in, along with 1 month's rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5864300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C have any available units?
3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C currently offering any rent specials?
3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C pet-friendly?
No, 3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C offer parking?
Yes, 3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C offers parking.
Does 3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C have a pool?
No, 3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C does not have a pool.
Does 3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C have accessible units?
No, 3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C does not have accessible units.
Does 3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C have units with air conditioning?
No, 3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C does not have units with air conditioning.
