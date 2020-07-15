3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C

Amenities

in unit laundry parking internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

3718 W Bay Ave - Unit 204 C - Text or call Robert Adams 813-361-3897 or email robert296@aol.com to see this property.



Freshened up and ready for a tenant, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a full size washer and dryer included! Spacious great room, perfect for dining and entertainment, with 2 large bedrooms and a bathroom with tub. Water, Sewer and Trash is included with rent, tenant pays electric and cable/internet. 1 reserved parking spot with potentially 2 cars parking in tandem. No pets please. Come see this unit before it is gone!



There is a $60 application fee (paid online). A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move-in, along with 1 month's rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5864300)