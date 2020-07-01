All apartments in Tampa
3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE
Last updated March 29 2020 at 8:01 PM

3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE

3714 Clearfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3714 Clearfield Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

microwave
internet access
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully furnished short-term (90 day minimum) 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage for rent in trendy Tampa Heights just across from Calvin Taylor Park. The apartment features wood-look floors, open floor plan, full kitchen with newer appliances and porcelain sink, central heating and air, tub with shower, and large, private fenced yard. The cottage offers feeling of privacy without sacrificing the convenience of central location. Landscaping and wifi is included in rent and property is professionally managed.

You can schedule your private showing at anytime according to your schedule. Just visit ShowMojo and search address to schedule and/or apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE have any available units?
3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE have?
Some of 3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE's amenities include microwave, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE is not pet friendly.
Does 3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

