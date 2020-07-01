3714 N CLEARFIELD AVENUE

Amenities

microwave internet access furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Fully furnished short-term (90 day minimum) 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage for rent in trendy Tampa Heights just across from Calvin Taylor Park. The apartment features wood-look floors, open floor plan, full kitchen with newer appliances and porcelain sink, central heating and air, tub with shower, and large, private fenced yard. The cottage offers feeling of privacy without sacrificing the convenience of central location. Landscaping and wifi is included in rent and property is professionally managed.



You can schedule your private showing at anytime according to your schedule. Just visit ShowMojo and search address to schedule and/or apply online.