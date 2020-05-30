All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:53 PM

371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY

371 Channelside Walk Way · (813) 294-6565
Location

371 Channelside Walk Way, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1821 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Happy to "show" you this unit via Zoom, FaceTime or Facebook Live! 2-bedroom/2-bath unit on the 6th floor of The Grand View – with spectacular water views. This unit features a large balcony overlooking the Hillsborough River, the new Water Street district , downtown and the port. Bamboo hardwood floors in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Open split plan and both bedrooms are generously sized. The kitchen features granite counters, double stainless steel sink, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinets and drawer space. The master suite includes a large bedroom, 2 closets - one of which is a walk-in, bathroom with 2 under mount sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Second bedroom is easily accessible to hall bath with shower/tub. Washer and dryer are included. Unit available furnished or unfurnished. Plantation shutters and crown molding. The Grand View is a boutique high rise on Harbour Island with front desk coverage and on site management. Convenient to all major roads, downtown Tampa, TIA and walking distance to the Riverwalk, Amalie Arena, Sparkman Wharf and all of the new Water Street district. Additional parking space available to rent. NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY have any available units?
371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY have?
Some of 371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY does offer parking.
Does 371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY have a pool?
No, 371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY have accessible units?
No, 371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY has units with dishwashers.
