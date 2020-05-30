371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Happy to "show" you this unit via Zoom, FaceTime or Facebook Live! 2-bedroom/2-bath unit on the 6th floor of The Grand View – with spectacular water views. This unit features a large balcony overlooking the Hillsborough River, the new Water Street district , downtown and the port. Bamboo hardwood floors in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Open split plan and both bedrooms are generously sized. The kitchen features granite counters, double stainless steel sink, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinets and drawer space. The master suite includes a large bedroom, 2 closets - one of which is a walk-in, bathroom with 2 under mount sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Second bedroom is easily accessible to hall bath with shower/tub. Washer and dryer are included. Unit available furnished or unfurnished. Plantation shutters and crown molding. The Grand View is a boutique high rise on Harbour Island with front desk coverage and on site management. Convenient to all major roads, downtown Tampa, TIA and walking distance to the Riverwalk, Amalie Arena, Sparkman Wharf and all of the new Water Street district. Additional parking space available to rent. NO CATS.