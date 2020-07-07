3707 Temple Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a LARGE FENCED REAR YARD. This home features wood laminate flooring in the living areas, tile in the wet areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. All of the bedrooms also include ceiling fans. The great room offers plenty of natural light and is adjacent to the eat-in kitchen which boasts a pass-thru, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (dishwasher, microwave, new stove, new refrigerator), and a pantry. Kitchen also includes a double french door leading to the open patio and fenced rear yard. Master bedroom is spacious and has an ensuite bathroom with a double sink vanity, tub, and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are generously sized and share a full bath with a shower and tub combo. Convenient to I-4, Tampa, and Temple Terrace.



