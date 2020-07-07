All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3707 Temple Street

3707 Temple Street · No Longer Available
Location

3707 Temple Street, Tampa, FL 33619
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a LARGE FENCED REAR YARD. This home features wood laminate flooring in the living areas, tile in the wet areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. All of the bedrooms also include ceiling fans. The great room offers plenty of natural light and is adjacent to the eat-in kitchen which boasts a pass-thru, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (dishwasher, microwave, new stove, new refrigerator), and a pantry. Kitchen also includes a double french door leading to the open patio and fenced rear yard. Master bedroom is spacious and has an ensuite bathroom with a double sink vanity, tub, and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are generously sized and share a full bath with a shower and tub combo. Convenient to I-4, Tampa, and Temple Terrace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 Temple Street have any available units?
3707 Temple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 Temple Street have?
Some of 3707 Temple Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 Temple Street currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Temple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Temple Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3707 Temple Street is pet friendly.
Does 3707 Temple Street offer parking?
No, 3707 Temple Street does not offer parking.
Does 3707 Temple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3707 Temple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Temple Street have a pool?
No, 3707 Temple Street does not have a pool.
Does 3707 Temple Street have accessible units?
No, 3707 Temple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Temple Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3707 Temple Street has units with dishwashers.
