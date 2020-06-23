3705 North 52nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is comfortable and roomy. Entering the property you have an open, spacious room housing the living, dining and kitchen area. Wood laminate flooring, tiled flooring and a breakfast bar. Kitchen also comes stocked with plenty of counter top space and cabinets. Master bedroom also features wood laminate flooring, large closet and full bathroom with vanity sink and a standing enclosed shower. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, fenced in back yard, utility room and a side wooden porch. Visit www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.