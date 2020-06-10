All apartments in Tampa
3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:24 AM

3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY

3627 Bay Heights Way · (813) 362-7222
Location

3627 Bay Heights Way, Tampa, FL 33611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1696 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Welcome to this beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Built in 2007 this community is private, gated, and perfectly nestled in a discreet location in South Tampa. Located in close proximity to Ballast Point, Macdill AFB, and Gadsen Park. This unit offers great natural light. Inside you will find two levels to this home. Top level has a large living room dining room combo. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters. A half bath for convenience in the hall. The master suite complete with 3 closets . The master en suite is home to dual sinks and granite top vanities, a large stand up shower, and a wonderful corner soaking tub. The lower level is home to 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Laundry, additional storage, and your 2 car garage are all accessible on the ground level. Electric, Cable,WIFI ,NOT included in rent.Will meed to include $300.00 on top of monthly rent. The community and unit is pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY have any available units?
3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY have?
Some of 3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY is pet friendly.
Does 3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY does offer parking.
Does 3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY have a pool?
No, 3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY have accessible units?
No, 3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY has units with dishwashers.
