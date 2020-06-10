3627 BAY HEIGHTS WAY

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Built in 2007 this community is private, gated, and perfectly nestled in a discreet location in South Tampa. Located in close proximity to Ballast Point, Macdill AFB, and Gadsen Park. This unit offers great natural light. Inside you will find two levels to this home. Top level has a large living room dining room combo. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters. A half bath for convenience in the hall. The master suite complete with 3 closets . The master en suite is home to dual sinks and granite top vanities, a large stand up shower, and a wonderful corner soaking tub. The lower level is home to 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Laundry, additional storage, and your 2 car garage are all accessible on the ground level. Electric, Cable,WIFI ,NOT included in rent.Will meed to include $300.00 on top of monthly rent. The community and unit is pet friendly.