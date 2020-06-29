All apartments in Tampa
3620 North 25th Street
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:14 AM

3620 North 25th Street

3620 North 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3620 North 25th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
College Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
refrigerator
refrigerator
recently renovated
on-site laundry
AVAILABLE NOW! Newly renovated and painted VERY AFFORDABLE 3-bedroom house close to schools and public transpiration.

If you're looking for convenience and affordability, you have found right spot.

Rent: $995
Move in cost: Security deposit equivalent to a month's rent + first month's pro-rated rent
Application fee: $75
No smoking/No Pets

How to Apply:

1. Go to the website www.painitepropertymanagement.com
2. Click on the listing and click on "Apply Now"
3. Fill out the APPLICATION FORM and click SAVE when done. We will then contact you.

For more information, please call or text (813) 906-6472 or email rentals@painiteservices.com

HURRY! Don't let this rare chance slip away!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 North 25th Street have any available units?
3620 North 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3620 North 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3620 North 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 North 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3620 North 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3620 North 25th Street offer parking?
No, 3620 North 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3620 North 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 North 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 North 25th Street have a pool?
No, 3620 North 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3620 North 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 3620 North 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 North 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3620 North 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3620 North 25th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3620 North 25th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

