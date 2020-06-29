3620 North 25th Street

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! Newly renovated and painted VERY AFFORDABLE 3-bedroom house close to schools and public transpiration.
If you're looking for convenience and affordability, you have found right spot.
Rent: $995
Move in cost: Security deposit equivalent to a month's rent + first month's pro-rated rent
Application fee: $75
No smoking/No Pets
How to Apply:
1. Go to the website www.painitepropertymanagement.com
2. Click on the listing and click on "Apply Now"
3. Fill out the APPLICATION FORM and click SAVE when done. We will then contact you.
For more information, please call or text (813) 906-6472 or email rentals@painiteservices.com
HURRY! Don't let this rare chance slip away!
AVAILABLE NOW! Newly renovated and painted VERY AFFORDABLE 3-bedroom house close to schools and public transpiration.
If you're looking for convenience and affordability, you have found right spot.
Rent: $995
Move in cost: Security deposit equivalent to a month's rent + first month's pro-rated rent
Application fee: $75
No smoking/No Pets
How to Apply:
1. Go to the website www.painitepropertymanagement.com
2. Click on the listing and click on "Apply Now"
3. Fill out the APPLICATION FORM and click SAVE when done. We will then contact you.
For more information, please call or text (813) 906-6472 or email rentals@painiteservices.com
HURRY! Don't let this rare chance slip away!