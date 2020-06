Amenities

Updated bungalow in centrally located Ybor Heights. This updated home is minutes to Downtown Tampa, Ybor City and Seminole Heights. Completely updated inside and features newer paint inside and out. The kitchen features newer cabinets, newer appliances, and counter tops. Beautiful tile floors. The master suite has an updated bath with new tile and vanity. The hall bath has been updated as well. Indoor utility room. Fenced back yard. Must See. Won't Last!