Last updated May 19 2020

3425 E. Powhatan Avenue

3425 East Powhatan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3425 East Powhatan Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
Live Oaks Square

Amenities

carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
2/1 Newly Remodeled House For Rent - Please note: this property will be ready on April 1st.

Come see this completely remodeled 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom located just off Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa. Updated and modern flooring leads you to the newly remodeled kitchen, featuring plenty of cabinet space and beautiful granite counter tops. The living room features multiple large, open windows and the bedrooms are complete with lots of closet space and just had brand new carpet installed. The back yard is huge and completely fenced in. Cats and small dogs allowed (under 25 lbs.) with a refundable pet deposit of $300.00. If you have any questions, please ask.

Rent is $1,050.00/month and the lease term is a year. First month's rent, last month's rent and a security deposit of $500.00 required to move in. Total is $2,600.00.

Video walk-though here, including room dimensions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcZYOWh18lE

Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!

Unfortunately, this is not a Section 8 property.

Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text.

(RLNE4583038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 E. Powhatan Avenue have any available units?
3425 E. Powhatan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 E. Powhatan Avenue have?
Some of 3425 E. Powhatan Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 E. Powhatan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3425 E. Powhatan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 E. Powhatan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3425 E. Powhatan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3425 E. Powhatan Avenue offer parking?
No, 3425 E. Powhatan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3425 E. Powhatan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 E. Powhatan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 E. Powhatan Avenue have a pool?
No, 3425 E. Powhatan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3425 E. Powhatan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3425 E. Powhatan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 E. Powhatan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 E. Powhatan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

