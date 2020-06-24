3425 E. Powhatan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/1 Newly Remodeled House For Rent - Please note: this property will be ready on April 1st.



Come see this completely remodeled 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom located just off Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa. Updated and modern flooring leads you to the newly remodeled kitchen, featuring plenty of cabinet space and beautiful granite counter tops. The living room features multiple large, open windows and the bedrooms are complete with lots of closet space and just had brand new carpet installed. The back yard is huge and completely fenced in. Cats and small dogs allowed (under 25 lbs.) with a refundable pet deposit of $300.00. If you have any questions, please ask.



Rent is $1,050.00/month and the lease term is a year. First month's rent, last month's rent and a security deposit of $500.00 required to move in. Total is $2,600.00.



Video walk-though here, including room dimensions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcZYOWh18lE



Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!



Unfortunately, this is not a Section 8 property.



Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text.



