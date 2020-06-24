3407 W OHIO AVENUE

Amenities

Built in 2016 by Domain Homes, this Ballast Point home offers a rare opportunity to enjoy all the best that South Tampa has to offer! Located less than a mile from Bayshore Boulevard. This nicely laid out 4-bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers an ideal floor plan with a downstairs guest bedroom & full bath. The main floor features a private office & dining room, a large open kitchen, and a spacious family room. The second floor has a large second living room/loft as the central hub for upstairs. The master suite is a large bedroom with tray ceilings, double sink vanity, separate walk-in shower, and garden tub as well as an oversized master closet.

The two additional bedrooms are good sized & share a hall bath. The oversized laundry room is also upstairs. The home features high-end finishes including wood floors on the first floor and granite countertops in the kitchen. The back yard is fenced and has a large screened patio off the living room. This is a great place to call home and is a short distance to MacDill Air Force Base, Gadsden Park and Bayshore Boulevard. Being located in the heart of Ballast point means you are close to great food, top-rated schools, shopping, and entertainment.