All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3407 W OHIO AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3407 W OHIO AVENUE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:12 AM

3407 W OHIO AVENUE

3407 Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3407 Ohio Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Built in 2016 by Domain Homes, this Ballast Point home offers a rare opportunity to enjoy all the best that South Tampa has to offer! Located less than a mile from Bayshore Boulevard. This nicely laid out 4-bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers an ideal floor plan with a downstairs guest bedroom & full bath. The main floor features a private office & dining room, a large open kitchen, and a spacious family room. The second floor has a large second living room/loft as the central hub for upstairs. The master suite is a large bedroom with tray ceilings, double sink vanity, separate walk-in shower, and garden tub as well as an oversized master closet.
The two additional bedrooms are good sized & share a hall bath. The oversized laundry room is also upstairs. The home features high-end finishes including wood floors on the first floor and granite countertops in the kitchen. The back yard is fenced and has a large screened patio off the living room. This is a great place to call home and is a short distance to MacDill Air Force Base, Gadsden Park and Bayshore Boulevard. Being located in the heart of Ballast point means you are close to great food, top-rated schools, shopping, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 W OHIO AVENUE have any available units?
3407 W OHIO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 W OHIO AVENUE have?
Some of 3407 W OHIO AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 W OHIO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3407 W OHIO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 W OHIO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3407 W OHIO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3407 W OHIO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3407 W OHIO AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3407 W OHIO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3407 W OHIO AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 W OHIO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3407 W OHIO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3407 W OHIO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3407 W OHIO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 W OHIO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3407 W OHIO AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College