All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3232 South Macdill Avenue #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3232 South Macdill Avenue #103
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

3232 South Macdill Avenue #103

3232 South Macdill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3232 South Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
3232 S MacDill St Unit 103 Tampa - Please call Ralph Lozada at (813) 480-7326 for more information on this home. Price reduced. Location, location, location! Live where you are 2 blocks from Beautiful Bayshore and walking distance (across the street) from restaurants and shopping. This one bedroom one bath condo has many outstanding features including hardwood floors, covered assigned parking, granite kitchen countertops, French doors and screened doors to patio, crown molding, on-site laundry. Come home to a lovely gated courtyard with fountains and lush tropical landscaping. Enjoy your private fenced in patio on cool fall days. No pets.****At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit****

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4526709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 South Macdill Avenue #103 have any available units?
3232 South Macdill Avenue #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3232 South Macdill Avenue #103 have?
Some of 3232 South Macdill Avenue #103's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 South Macdill Avenue #103 currently offering any rent specials?
3232 South Macdill Avenue #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 South Macdill Avenue #103 pet-friendly?
No, 3232 South Macdill Avenue #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3232 South Macdill Avenue #103 offer parking?
Yes, 3232 South Macdill Avenue #103 offers parking.
Does 3232 South Macdill Avenue #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 South Macdill Avenue #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 South Macdill Avenue #103 have a pool?
No, 3232 South Macdill Avenue #103 does not have a pool.
Does 3232 South Macdill Avenue #103 have accessible units?
No, 3232 South Macdill Avenue #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 South Macdill Avenue #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3232 South Macdill Avenue #103 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College