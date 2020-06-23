3232 South Macdill Avenue #103

Amenities

3232 S MacDill St Unit 103 Tampa - Please call Ralph Lozada at (813) 480-7326 for more information on this home. Price reduced. Location, location, location! Live where you are 2 blocks from Beautiful Bayshore and walking distance (across the street) from restaurants and shopping. This one bedroom one bath condo has many outstanding features including hardwood floors, covered assigned parking, granite kitchen countertops, French doors and screened doors to patio, crown molding, on-site laundry. Come home to a lovely gated courtyard with fountains and lush tropical landscaping. Enjoy your private fenced in patio on cool fall days. No pets.****At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit****



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4526709)