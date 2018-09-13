All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3211 W SWANN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3211 W SWANN AVENUE
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM

3211 W SWANN AVENUE

3211 West Swann Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3211 West Swann Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
South Tampa- Mitchell, Coleman, Plant- Charming 2/2 5th floor condominium, Soho/ Palma Ceia and close to Bayshore Blvd area., top-rated schools, restaurants, various boutiques. This neighborhood is perfect for those seeking the low-maintenance lifestyle of a condominium. The manned gated community welcomes you to your security locked building. On the 5th floor, a cozy feeling greets you as you enter a wood floor dining-living room combo with a view over Tampa. The galley style kitchen, and appliances including washer and dryer. The master bedroom is located on one side of the family room combo. A nice sized walking closet completes the master bathroom. The second bedroom has a large closet and an adjacent bathroom. Both split bedrooms, as well as the living room, have access to a 32ft long screened balcony with a view of Tampa. The building is impeccably maintained and offers many enjoyable amenities such as a conveniently located fitness room (4th floor), library, pool and spa, computer room, recreational area, elevators, storage unit and a covered parking garage with your RESERVED parking spot.( additional spots available) This home is close to Memorial Hospital, Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club, parks, Shopping and dining, bars and venues, Picturesque Bayshore Blvd, and easy access to Downtown Tampa, and Mac Dill AFB. The best in South Tampa Living!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 W SWANN AVENUE have any available units?
3211 W SWANN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 W SWANN AVENUE have?
Some of 3211 W SWANN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 W SWANN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3211 W SWANN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 W SWANN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3211 W SWANN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3211 W SWANN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3211 W SWANN AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 3211 W SWANN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3211 W SWANN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 W SWANN AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 3211 W SWANN AVENUE has a pool.
Does 3211 W SWANN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3211 W SWANN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 W SWANN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3211 W SWANN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College