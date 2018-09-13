3211 W SWANN AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub

South Tampa- Mitchell, Coleman, Plant- Charming 2/2 5th floor condominium, Soho/ Palma Ceia and close to Bayshore Blvd area., top-rated schools, restaurants, various boutiques. This neighborhood is perfect for those seeking the low-maintenance lifestyle of a condominium. The manned gated community welcomes you to your security locked building. On the 5th floor, a cozy feeling greets you as you enter a wood floor dining-living room combo with a view over Tampa. The galley style kitchen, and appliances including washer and dryer. The master bedroom is located on one side of the family room combo. A nice sized walking closet completes the master bathroom. The second bedroom has a large closet and an adjacent bathroom. Both split bedrooms, as well as the living room, have access to a 32ft long screened balcony with a view of Tampa. The building is impeccably maintained and offers many enjoyable amenities such as a conveniently located fitness room (4th floor), library, pool and spa, computer room, recreational area, elevators, storage unit and a covered parking garage with your RESERVED parking spot.( additional spots available) This home is close to Memorial Hospital, Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club, parks, Shopping and dining, bars and venues, Picturesque Bayshore Blvd, and easy access to Downtown Tampa, and Mac Dill AFB. The best in South Tampa Living!!