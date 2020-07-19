All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
3207 Bay Club Cir
3207 Bay Club Cir

3207 Bay Club Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3207 Bay Club Circle, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
Giant Waterfront 1 Bedroom with 1-Car Garage! - DO NOT miss this beautiful 1/1 with a garage in Island Club of Rocky Point! 964 sqft of spacious living in the heart of one of the most sought after gated communities in Tampa. You'll love cooking dinner using your stainless steel appliances in your over sized kitchen. Or entertaining friends and loved ones in the giant living and attached dining rooms with wood flooring throughout. Be prepared to spend your evenings relaxing on your peaceful enclosed balcony looking at the water. The community includes a resort style pool, fitness center with sauna, club house, gated and fob access, kayak/canoe/paddle board storage, and access to the Tampa Bay. Centrally located minutes from Tampa International Airport, International and Westshore Malls, the Westshore Disctrict, Downtown, and South Tampa, this unit keeps you in the heart of it all. Rent includes parking, trash, cable and 100 Mbps of internet speed. Call us today for your private showing!

(RLNE4561251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 Bay Club Cir have any available units?
3207 Bay Club Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3207 Bay Club Cir have?
Some of 3207 Bay Club Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3207 Bay Club Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Bay Club Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Bay Club Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3207 Bay Club Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3207 Bay Club Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3207 Bay Club Cir offers parking.
Does 3207 Bay Club Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 Bay Club Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Bay Club Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3207 Bay Club Cir has a pool.
Does 3207 Bay Club Cir have accessible units?
No, 3207 Bay Club Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Bay Club Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3207 Bay Club Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
