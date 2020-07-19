3207 Bay Club Cir

Amenities

Giant Waterfront 1 Bedroom with 1-Car Garage! - DO NOT miss this beautiful 1/1 with a garage in Island Club of Rocky Point! 964 sqft of spacious living in the heart of one of the most sought after gated communities in Tampa. You'll love cooking dinner using your stainless steel appliances in your over sized kitchen. Or entertaining friends and loved ones in the giant living and attached dining rooms with wood flooring throughout. Be prepared to spend your evenings relaxing on your peaceful enclosed balcony looking at the water. The community includes a resort style pool, fitness center with sauna, club house, gated and fob access, kayak/canoe/paddle board storage, and access to the Tampa Bay. Centrally located minutes from Tampa International Airport, International and Westshore Malls, the Westshore Disctrict, Downtown, and South Tampa, this unit keeps you in the heart of it all. Rent includes parking, trash, cable and 100 Mbps of internet speed. Call us today for your private showing!



