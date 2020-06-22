3147 Toscana Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Short Term 6/1/-12/01/2020 Furnished 2 story Townhome in South Tampa. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



AVAILABLE 06/01/2020 thru 12/01/2020. Short term! Gorgeous 2 story fully furnished luxury townhome with one car garage in South Tampa's Toscana at Ballast Point. Utilities included (electric, water, sewer, trash). Home features: wood floors, beautiful balcony with french doors off of Master bedroom, spacious kitchen and inside utility room with washer/dryer. Great community located south of Gandy Blvd. with community pool. ONE SMALL DOG ALLOWED 15lb max with $350 non refundable pet fee. NO SMOKING. Just bring your clothes and personal items! Walk to MacDill AFB, and minutes to Downtown Tampa and the Westshore Business District. Additional HOA application fee and approval required.



TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR VISIT: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1188875?accessKey=5b96



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4096518)