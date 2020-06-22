All apartments in Tampa
3147 Toscana Circle

3147 Toscana Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3147 Toscana Circle, Tampa, FL 33611
Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Short Term 6/1/-12/01/2020 Furnished 2 story Townhome in South Tampa. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

AVAILABLE 06/01/2020 thru 12/01/2020. Short term! Gorgeous 2 story fully furnished luxury townhome with one car garage in South Tampa's Toscana at Ballast Point. Utilities included (electric, water, sewer, trash). Home features: wood floors, beautiful balcony with french doors off of Master bedroom, spacious kitchen and inside utility room with washer/dryer. Great community located south of Gandy Blvd. with community pool. ONE SMALL DOG ALLOWED 15lb max with $350 non refundable pet fee. NO SMOKING. Just bring your clothes and personal items! Walk to MacDill AFB, and minutes to Downtown Tampa and the Westshore Business District. Additional HOA application fee and approval required.

TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR VISIT: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1188875?accessKey=5b96

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3147 Toscana Circle have any available units?
3147 Toscana Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3147 Toscana Circle have?
Some of 3147 Toscana Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3147 Toscana Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3147 Toscana Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3147 Toscana Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3147 Toscana Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3147 Toscana Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3147 Toscana Circle offers parking.
Does 3147 Toscana Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3147 Toscana Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3147 Toscana Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3147 Toscana Circle has a pool.
Does 3147 Toscana Circle have accessible units?
No, 3147 Toscana Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3147 Toscana Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3147 Toscana Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
