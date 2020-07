Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Great location! Enjoy all the benefits of living in the heart of South Tampa, one block to Bayshore Blvd and so convenient to local shopping and great restaurants. Less than 1/2 mile access to the Crosstown and its an easy 10 minute drive to downtown Tampa or MacDill AFB. Updated bathrooms, kitchen, screened-in back patio and balcony off of the master bedroom with an en-suite and walk-in closet. Fireplace in the living room and a one car garage, along with guest parking spaces.