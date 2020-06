Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities tennis court

WELL MAINTAINED SPLIT FLOOR PLAN 4 BEDROOM 3 FULL & 1 1/2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY 1 STORY HOME. RIGHT OF MACDILL AVE BEHIND THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY NAMES TENNIS COURTS AND PRACTICE FIELDS. VERY PRIVATE HOME WITH PLENTY OF OPEN SPACE. ALMOST EVERY ROOM HAS ITS PRIVATE PATIO. ENTIRE YARD IS WALLED AND FENCED OFF FOR YOUR PRIVACY. KITCHEN #1 HAS UPDATED STAINLESS APPLIANCES THAT ARE WELL MAINTAINED. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. 2ND KITCHEN HAS EXTRA FRIDGE & OVEN. INTERIOR FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER. TONS OF INTERIOR STORAGE. HIGH RATED SCHOOL DISTRICTS. EASY WALK TO BAYSHORE AND CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ALL SOUTH TAMPA HAS TO OFFER. **4TH BED IS CURRENTLY SET UP AS OFFICE WITH BUILT-INS, BUT OWNER IS WILLING TO REMOVE IF THE 4TH BEDROOM IS NEEDED** LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED