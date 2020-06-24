310 E CLINTON STREET

Amenities
Completely renovated, block home close to all the local hot spots in Seminole Heights. This 1,344 sqft home has an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, plenty of storage & so much more. The flooring throughout the entire home is a very durable wood plank tile & flows from one space to another. The kitchen boasts a large island, stainless appliances, granite counters and shaker cabinetry. The master bedroom suite has plenty of room to make it your own private oasis, which includes a large walk-in closet & ensuite bath. The exterior of the home has been freshly painted, brand new roof & A/C. Close to medical, shopping, schools & so much more.