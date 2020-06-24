All apartments in Tampa
310 E CLINTON STREET

310 East Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

310 East Clinton Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated, block home close to all the local hot spots in Seminole Heights. This 1,344 sqft home has an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, plenty of storage & so much more. The flooring throughout the entire home is a very durable wood plank tile & flows from one space to another. The kitchen boasts a large island, stainless appliances, granite counters and shaker cabinetry. The master bedroom suite has plenty of room to make it your own private oasis, which includes a large walk-in closet & ensuite bath. The exterior of the home has been freshly painted, brand new roof & A/C. Close to medical, shopping, schools & so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 E CLINTON STREET have any available units?
310 E CLINTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 E CLINTON STREET have?
Some of 310 E CLINTON STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 E CLINTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
310 E CLINTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 E CLINTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 310 E CLINTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 310 E CLINTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 310 E CLINTON STREET offers parking.
Does 310 E CLINTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 E CLINTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 E CLINTON STREET have a pool?
No, 310 E CLINTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 310 E CLINTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 310 E CLINTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 310 E CLINTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 E CLINTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
