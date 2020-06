308 N HIMES AVENUE

Amenities

In law suite of a single family residence. HURRY THIS WILL NOT LAST, CALL TODAY- BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY APARTMENT with a HUGE BACKYARD is TASTEFULLY UPDATED IN LAW SUITE*** BEST LOCATION + NEAR THE BEST OF TAMPA- BLOCK NORTH OF KENNEDY IN HEART OF SOUTH TAMPA!! WATER AND ELECTRIC IS INCLUDED IN RENT $875!! OPEN PLAN HUGE ROOM WITH CLOSET, 1 full bath, Kitchen fridge & range, 800 heated square feet. Huge fenced lot too- can be used for parking or play! Light and Bright, with gorgeous CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT COMMON AREA! HUGE ROOM & UPDATED BATHROOM! CALL TODAY!