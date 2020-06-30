All apartments in Tampa
304 South Habana Avenue
304 South Habana Avenue

304 South Habana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

304 South Habana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! PRIVATELY OWNED. WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo with washer and dryer inside the unit. Stainless steel Appliances, New Baseboards, Doors, Frames and hardware, New Paint and remodeled Bathroom. PERFECT to enjoy all of the many things South Tampa/SoHo area has to offer Walking distance to Restaurants, retail stores, Parks, Public Transportation and top rated High School PLANT HIGH. One parking space included and several guest parking spots.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 South Habana Avenue have any available units?
304 South Habana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 South Habana Avenue have?
Some of 304 South Habana Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 South Habana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
304 South Habana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 South Habana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 South Habana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 304 South Habana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 304 South Habana Avenue offers parking.
Does 304 South Habana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 South Habana Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 South Habana Avenue have a pool?
No, 304 South Habana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 304 South Habana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 304 South Habana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 304 South Habana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 South Habana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

