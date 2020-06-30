304 South Habana Avenue

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! PRIVATELY OWNED. WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo with washer and dryer inside the unit. Stainless steel Appliances, New Baseboards, Doors, Frames and hardware, New Paint and remodeled Bathroom. PERFECT to enjoy all of the many things South Tampa/SoHo area has to offer Walking distance to Restaurants, retail stores, Parks, Public Transportation and top rated High School PLANT HIGH. One parking space included and several guest parking spots.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.