Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

3023 W Spruce St

3023 West Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

3023 West Spruce Street, Tampa, FL 33607
MacFarlane Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
West Tampa 2 Story Home Offers 3/2.5. Landscaped front yard with brick paver walkway, and large front porch makes this home a must have. Open floor concept embodies entertaining and enjoying life at home. Volume ceilings in the great room, kitchen and dining room gives this living space an airy, welcoming feel with its many windows allowing mother natures delicate touch. Kitchen comes with granite counters, ample storage in your maple colored cabinets, with gorgeous plank style flooring. Notice the great room has a subtle hint of a formal feel nestled in the rear of the home. Generous master bedroom oozes comfortability with walk-in closets and warm yet neutral paint throughout. Remaining bedrooms are as desirable and comfortable as the rest of this fabulous home with its many spacious rooms and closets. Located in the rear of the home is a large parking pad as well as off street parking for family and friends. Walking distance to MacFarlane Park, close to I-275 and less than three miles from Bay Street, International Plaza and plenty of fine dining options are not far away from your front porch. Easy commute and minutes to Downtown, Tampa International Airport and Historic Hyde Park makes this home highly desirable. Truly an excellent location! Occupied, Available 3/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 W Spruce St have any available units?
3023 W Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3023 W Spruce St have?
Some of 3023 W Spruce St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3023 W Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
3023 W Spruce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 W Spruce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3023 W Spruce St is pet friendly.
Does 3023 W Spruce St offer parking?
Yes, 3023 W Spruce St offers parking.
Does 3023 W Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3023 W Spruce St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 W Spruce St have a pool?
No, 3023 W Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 3023 W Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 3023 W Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 W Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3023 W Spruce St has units with dishwashers.
