3023 W Spruce St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

West Tampa 2 Story Home Offers 3/2.5. Landscaped front yard with brick paver walkway, and large front porch makes this home a must have. Open floor concept embodies entertaining and enjoying life at home. Volume ceilings in the great room, kitchen and dining room gives this living space an airy, welcoming feel with its many windows allowing mother natures delicate touch. Kitchen comes with granite counters, ample storage in your maple colored cabinets, with gorgeous plank style flooring. Notice the great room has a subtle hint of a formal feel nestled in the rear of the home. Generous master bedroom oozes comfortability with walk-in closets and warm yet neutral paint throughout. Remaining bedrooms are as desirable and comfortable as the rest of this fabulous home with its many spacious rooms and closets. Located in the rear of the home is a large parking pad as well as off street parking for family and friends. Walking distance to MacFarlane Park, close to I-275 and less than three miles from Bay Street, International Plaza and plenty of fine dining options are not far away from your front porch. Easy commute and minutes to Downtown, Tampa International Airport and Historic Hyde Park makes this home highly desirable. Truly an excellent location! Occupied, Available 3/1/2020.