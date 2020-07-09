3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE

Amenities

Gorgeous move-in ready FULLY FURNISHED home on one of South Tampa’s most coveted tree lined streets. This gorgeous home was built in 1939 and is a 3 bedroom / 2 bath + den in main house, plus a 1 bedroom /1 bath in separate 2-story guest house. The main home features an inviting front porch, large living room with wood burning fireplace, original heart-pine wood floors through-out, den with built-in book shelves. On the first level you will find the master suite, with french doors leading to the gorgeous back patio over looking the salt water pool & spa. Master bedroom has a full bath that was updated in 2019, and an adjacent laundry room that completes the first level. The second level features the 3rd bedroom that has plenty of light from windows on all four sides. The 2-story guest house was completed in 2000, and features a great living room, full bath and a kitchenette on the first floor,. The second floor does function as a bed room with a Murphy bed. The balcony on this level overlooks the private back yard and pool.This gorgeous historic Airplane Bungalow is perfectly located for a beautiful run or bike ride by the water, fine dining along with a nice stroll down Bayshore. The home has all the charms of your classic Craftsman including extensive wood trim, plantation shutters through out the home, renovated eat-in kitchen with Sub-Zero and Kitchen-Aid appliances, solid cherry wood cabinetry and adjacent dining room. Take advantage of this opportunity to rent in one of Tampa's most desirable areas... Contact us to set up your private showing today!!!