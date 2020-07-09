All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE

3006 West Harbor View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3006 West Harbor View Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayshore Beautiful

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous move-in ready FULLY FURNISHED home on one of South Tampa’s most coveted tree lined streets. This gorgeous home was built in 1939 and is a 3 bedroom / 2 bath + den in main house, plus a 1 bedroom /1 bath in separate 2-story guest house. The main home features an inviting front porch, large living room with wood burning fireplace, original heart-pine wood floors through-out, den with built-in book shelves. On the first level you will find the master suite, with french doors leading to the gorgeous back patio over looking the salt water pool & spa. Master bedroom has a full bath that was updated in 2019, and an adjacent laundry room that completes the first level. The second level features the 3rd bedroom that has plenty of light from windows on all four sides. The 2-story guest house was completed in 2000, and features a great living room, full bath and a kitchenette on the first floor,. The second floor does function as a bed room with a Murphy bed. The balcony on this level overlooks the private back yard and pool.This gorgeous historic Airplane Bungalow is perfectly located for a beautiful run or bike ride by the water, fine dining along with a nice stroll down Bayshore. The home has all the charms of your classic Craftsman including extensive wood trim, plantation shutters through out the home, renovated eat-in kitchen with Sub-Zero and Kitchen-Aid appliances, solid cherry wood cabinetry and adjacent dining room. Take advantage of this opportunity to rent in one of Tampa's most desirable areas... Contact us to set up your private showing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE have any available units?
3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE has a pool.
Does 3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3006 W HARBOR VIEW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

