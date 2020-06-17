All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3004 E 24TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3004 E 24TH AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

3004 E 24TH AVENUE

3004 E 24th Ave · (813) 484-8655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3004 E 24th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
New Construction with very convenient location only minutes to everything downtown, Channel District, Ybor City, and the airport! This cute home features a covered entry that leads to the foyer and adjacent great room (family/dining combo). The living space of this home is conducive to entertaining, with an open floor plan. Spacious beautiful kitchen with sitting/breakfast bar, granite counter tops, wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The family room is highlighted by an elegant tray ceiling and ceiling fan. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, a separate linen closet, and a private bath with a contemporary vanity, tub/shower combo, and a high window for natural light. Wood-like water resistant laminate floors throughout the house, carpet in bedrooms, double pane windows keep cool air in (saves on utility bills). Laundry Closet with shelving and washer/dryer. Two additional bedrooms & a 2nd bath which includes a tub/shower combo. Great layout as it's a split floor plan. The backyard is roomy enough to welcome family & friends and it's completely fenced. Make this your next home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 E 24TH AVENUE have any available units?
3004 E 24TH AVENUE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 E 24TH AVENUE have?
Some of 3004 E 24TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 E 24TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3004 E 24TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 E 24TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3004 E 24TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3004 E 24TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3004 E 24TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3004 E 24TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3004 E 24TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 E 24TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3004 E 24TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3004 E 24TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3004 E 24TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 E 24TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 E 24TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3004 E 24TH AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Mabry Manor
4902 N MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity