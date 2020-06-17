3004 E 24TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

New Construction with very convenient location only minutes to everything downtown, Channel District, Ybor City, and the airport! This cute home features a covered entry that leads to the foyer and adjacent great room (family/dining combo). The living space of this home is conducive to entertaining, with an open floor plan. Spacious beautiful kitchen with sitting/breakfast bar, granite counter tops, wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The family room is highlighted by an elegant tray ceiling and ceiling fan. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, a separate linen closet, and a private bath with a contemporary vanity, tub/shower combo, and a high window for natural light. Wood-like water resistant laminate floors throughout the house, carpet in bedrooms, double pane windows keep cool air in (saves on utility bills). Laundry Closet with shelving and washer/dryer. Two additional bedrooms & a 2nd bath which includes a tub/shower combo. Great layout as it's a split floor plan. The backyard is roomy enough to welcome family & friends and it's completely fenced. Make this your next home today.