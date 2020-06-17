3004 E 24TH AVENUE

Amenities
New Construction with very convenient location only minutes to everything downtown, Channel District, Ybor City, and the airport! This cute home features a covered entry that leads to the foyer and adjacent great room (family/dining combo). The living space of this home is conducive to entertaining, with an open floor plan. Spacious beautiful kitchen with sitting/breakfast bar, granite counter tops, wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The family room is highlighted by an elegant tray ceiling and ceiling fan. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, a separate linen closet, and a private bath with a contemporary vanity, tub/shower combo, and a high window for natural light. Wood-like water resistant laminate floors throughout the house, carpet in bedrooms, double pane windows keep cool air in (saves on utility bills). Laundry Closet with shelving and washer/dryer. Two additional bedrooms & a 2nd bath which includes a tub/shower combo. Great layout as it's a split floor plan. The backyard is roomy enough to welcome family & friends and it's completely fenced. Make this your next home today.