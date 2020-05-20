All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3003 W SITIOS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3003 W SITIOS STREET
Last updated March 31 2020 at 6:37 PM

3003 W SITIOS STREET

3003 West Sitios Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Palma Ceia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3003 West Sitios Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Palma Ceia Bungalow! Walking distance to shops and restaurants, just minutes from Henry B. Plant High School, and Palma Ceia Golf Course and a short drive to downtown Tampa, SoHo and Ybor City. Features beautiful hardwood floors to warm up every room, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom fully updated within the past year. The wood burning fireplace is the centerpiece of a spacious and bright living room. In addition to the granite counters the kitchen is bright and spacious with stainless steel appliances. There is a breakfast bar and dining space near the kitchen. Bedrooms are big and bright with sliding doors to the backyard. The outdoor space is a private oasis for you to relax, grill or practice your gardening skills. If you are looking for a well-built and attractive home in a spectacular neighborhood in South Tampa then call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 W SITIOS STREET have any available units?
3003 W SITIOS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3003 W SITIOS STREET have?
Some of 3003 W SITIOS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3003 W SITIOS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3003 W SITIOS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 W SITIOS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3003 W SITIOS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3003 W SITIOS STREET offer parking?
No, 3003 W SITIOS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3003 W SITIOS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3003 W SITIOS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 W SITIOS STREET have a pool?
No, 3003 W SITIOS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3003 W SITIOS STREET have accessible units?
No, 3003 W SITIOS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 W SITIOS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3003 W SITIOS STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
The Vendome
1710 W Jetton Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College