3003 W SITIOS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Palma Ceia Bungalow! Walking distance to shops and restaurants, just minutes from Henry B. Plant High School, and Palma Ceia Golf Course and a short drive to downtown Tampa, SoHo and Ybor City. Features beautiful hardwood floors to warm up every room, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom fully updated within the past year. The wood burning fireplace is the centerpiece of a spacious and bright living room. In addition to the granite counters the kitchen is bright and spacious with stainless steel appliances. There is a breakfast bar and dining space near the kitchen. Bedrooms are big and bright with sliding doors to the backyard. The outdoor space is a private oasis for you to relax, grill or practice your gardening skills. If you are looking for a well-built and attractive home in a spectacular neighborhood in South Tampa then call today!