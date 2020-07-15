All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

2920 East Columbus Drive - 1

2920 East Columbus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2920 East Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
COMING SOON!

Nice updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment with convenient location! Located at 2980 Columbus Drive (near 29th Street) in small apartment building. Monthly rent price INCLUDES water. Unit will be available on June 18th.
AVAILABLE FOR RENT!

Nice updated 2-bedroom & 2-bathroom apartment with convenient location! Located at 2912 Columbus Drive (near 29th Street). Monthly rent price INCLUDES water and sewer.

RENT: $950. SIZE: 875 sq. ft.

MOVE-IN COST: 1-month deposit and one months's rent.

POLICY: NO smoking/pets.

FIRST COME FIRST SERVE APPLICATION.

Please fill out the application form online >>
painitepropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

www.painitepropertymanagement.com

For more info: Please call: Eight One Three, Four Three Four, One Five For Seven (813) 434-1547 or email: rentals@painiteservices.com
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Oven / range, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 East Columbus Drive - 1 have any available units?
2920 East Columbus Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 East Columbus Drive - 1 have?
Some of 2920 East Columbus Drive - 1's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 East Columbus Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2920 East Columbus Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 East Columbus Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 East Columbus Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2920 East Columbus Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2920 East Columbus Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 2920 East Columbus Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 East Columbus Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 East Columbus Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 2920 East Columbus Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2920 East Columbus Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2920 East Columbus Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 East Columbus Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 East Columbus Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
