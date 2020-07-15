2920 East Columbus Drive - 1

Amenities

Nice updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment with convenient location! Located at 2980 Columbus Drive (near 29th Street) in small apartment building. Monthly rent price INCLUDES water. Unit will be available on June 18th.

Nice updated 2-bedroom & 2-bathroom apartment with convenient location! Located at 2912 Columbus Drive (near 29th Street). Monthly rent price INCLUDES water and sewer.



RENT: $950. SIZE: 875 sq. ft.



MOVE-IN COST: 1-month deposit and one months's rent.



POLICY: NO smoking/pets.



FIRST COME FIRST SERVE APPLICATION.



Please fill out the application form online >>

painitepropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



www.painitepropertymanagement.com



For more info: Please call: Eight One Three, Four Three Four, One Five For Seven (813) 434-1547 or email: rentals@painiteservices.com

UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Oven / range, Refrigerator