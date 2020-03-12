2912 East Columbus Drive - 2

Amenities

COMING SOON! COMING SOON!



Nice updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment with convenient location! Located at 2912 Columbus Drive (near 29th Street). Monthly rent price INCLUDES water and sewer. Unit will be available by end of June.



RENT: $950 SIZE: 875 sq. ft.



MOVE-IN COST: 1-month deposit and the months's rent



POLICY: NO smoking/pets



FIRST COME FIRST SERVE APPLICATION



Please fill out the application form online >>

https://painitepropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



www.painitepropertymanagement.com



For more info: Please call: (844) 439- 7368 or email: rentals@painiteServices.com

UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Oven / range, Refrigerator

