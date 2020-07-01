2912 E. 26th Avenue Unit A

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom 1 bath apartment - Apply now at www.MakitaRentals.com



2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment only $775 a month.



Tile floors throughout, ceiling fans window unit AC. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and includes the fridge and oven appliances.



Interior of the unit has been freshly painted.



Water is included in your rent.



Located on a large shaded lot on a quiet neighborhood street. Near I-4, Ybor City, bus routes, shopping and Hard Rock Hotel.



OUR EXPECTATIONS: We are looking for a long term tenant. Long term is defined as someone wanting to stay longer than 2 years. Ideal tenants should have consistent income 3 times the rent, $2300 per month in income. This will allow you to live comfortably. Pay the rent on time, afford electric, food, and fun.



DISCLOSURE: We ask that you don't apply if you have had an eviction or a criminal background



APPLICATION: Anyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home needs to apply, husband and wife, boy friend and girl friend, adult working family members,



(RLNE2032012)