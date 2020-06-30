All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2909 E 32nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2909 E 32nd Ave
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

2909 E 32nd Ave

2909 East 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2909 East 32nd Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Single Family 3/2 Fenced Lot 1/2 Acre Lot - Property Id: 266640

New House for Rent 3 bed 2 bath. 1/2 an Acre Lot the in a very desirable / Excellent Location close to MLK Blvd and 29th Street Tampa a mile from I-4 and I-275. Main door enters in Living room and on the right is a spacious Master bedroom with bath with garden tub and shower with a walk in closet. Bedroom 2 & 3 have a hallway bathroom is on the left side of the Living Room as well as there is Dining Room and Spacious Island Kitchen. All appliances are Stainless steel and is a new styled modern kitchen. All bedrooms have good size walk in closets. There is a back door facing the the back fenced area. Laundry room is located on the back of the kitchen at the back entrance. House has Central AC and rooms have Ceiling Fans and Ceiling Lights. Whole house has brand new Wooden Styled flooring and house is newly painted. Impressive house ready for an exciting Family! Located just N of I-4 close to MLK and Lake area. Screening application maybe required.
Contact/ Text Info Jay 813-618-0181
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266640
Property Id 266640

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5724616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 E 32nd Ave have any available units?
2909 E 32nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 E 32nd Ave have?
Some of 2909 E 32nd Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 E 32nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2909 E 32nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 E 32nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2909 E 32nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2909 E 32nd Ave offer parking?
No, 2909 E 32nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2909 E 32nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 E 32nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 E 32nd Ave have a pool?
No, 2909 E 32nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2909 E 32nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2909 E 32nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 E 32nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 E 32nd Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College