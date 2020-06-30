2909 E 32nd Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Single Family 3/2 Fenced Lot 1/2 Acre Lot - Property Id: 266640



New House for Rent 3 bed 2 bath. 1/2 an Acre Lot the in a very desirable / Excellent Location close to MLK Blvd and 29th Street Tampa a mile from I-4 and I-275. Main door enters in Living room and on the right is a spacious Master bedroom with bath with garden tub and shower with a walk in closet. Bedroom 2 & 3 have a hallway bathroom is on the left side of the Living Room as well as there is Dining Room and Spacious Island Kitchen. All appliances are Stainless steel and is a new styled modern kitchen. All bedrooms have good size walk in closets. There is a back door facing the the back fenced area. Laundry room is located on the back of the kitchen at the back entrance. House has Central AC and rooms have Ceiling Fans and Ceiling Lights. Whole house has brand new Wooden Styled flooring and house is newly painted. Impressive house ready for an exciting Family! Located just N of I-4 close to MLK and Lake area. Screening application maybe required.

Contact/ Text Info Jay 813-618-0181

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266640

No Pets Allowed



