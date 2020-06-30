2909 E 32nd Ave

Single Family 3/2 Fenced Lot 1/2 Acre Lot - Property Id: 266640
New House for Rent 3 bed 2 bath. 1/2 an Acre Lot the in a very desirable / Excellent Location close to MLK Blvd and 29th Street Tampa a mile from I-4 and I-275. Main door enters in Living room and on the right is a spacious Master bedroom with bath with garden tub and shower with a walk in closet. Bedroom 2 & 3 have a hallway bathroom is on the left side of the Living Room as well as there is Dining Room and Spacious Island Kitchen. All appliances are Stainless steel and is a new styled modern kitchen. All bedrooms have good size walk in closets. There is a back door facing the the back fenced area. Laundry room is located on the back of the kitchen at the back entrance. House has Central AC and rooms have Ceiling Fans and Ceiling Lights. Whole house has brand new Wooden Styled flooring and house is newly painted. Impressive house ready for an exciting Family! Located just N of I-4 close to MLK and Lake area. Screening application maybe required. Contact/ Text Info Jay 813-618-0181 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266640 Property Id 266640
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
