All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2907 W Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2907 W Main St
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

2907 W Main St

2907 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
MacFarlane Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2907 West Main Street, Tampa, FL 33607
MacFarlane Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!!!Fully furnished contemporary 3bed / 3bath 1 car garage home perfect for Students, Young Professional, & Families. The eye catching landscaping and bright red door gives the home great curb appeal. Enjoy the attention to detail furnishings, tasteful decor, and open floor plan layout ideal for entertaining. Upon entry, you will be greeted with plenty of natural light and a cozy warm welcoming feeling of home. The fully equipped designer kitchen offers expresso cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The second level has a split floor plan with the secondary bedrooms toward the front of the home and the delightful master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite. The home also offers two 55in flat screen smart TVs mounted on walls of living room and master bedroom. Lawn care and Vivint security system included in the rent. Walking distance to MacFarlane Park, close to I-275, two miles to the University of Tampa, and less than three miles from Bay Street, International Plaza and plenty of fine dining options are not far away from your front porch. Easy commute and minutes to Downtown, Tampa International Airport and Historic Hyde Park makes this home highly desirable. Truly an excellent location! This home is available for a 6-month lease. Available 03.16.2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 W Main St have any available units?
2907 W Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 W Main St have?
Some of 2907 W Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 W Main St currently offering any rent specials?
2907 W Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 W Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2907 W Main St is pet friendly.
Does 2907 W Main St offer parking?
Yes, 2907 W Main St offers parking.
Does 2907 W Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2907 W Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 W Main St have a pool?
No, 2907 W Main St does not have a pool.
Does 2907 W Main St have accessible units?
No, 2907 W Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 W Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 W Main St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College