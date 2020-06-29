2907 W Main St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW!!!Fully furnished contemporary 3bed / 3bath 1 car garage home perfect for Students, Young Professional, & Families. The eye catching landscaping and bright red door gives the home great curb appeal. Enjoy the attention to detail furnishings, tasteful decor, and open floor plan layout ideal for entertaining. Upon entry, you will be greeted with plenty of natural light and a cozy warm welcoming feeling of home. The fully equipped designer kitchen offers expresso cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The second level has a split floor plan with the secondary bedrooms toward the front of the home and the delightful master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite. The home also offers two 55in flat screen smart TVs mounted on walls of living room and master bedroom. Lawn care and Vivint security system included in the rent. Walking distance to MacFarlane Park, close to I-275, two miles to the University of Tampa, and less than three miles from Bay Street, International Plaza and plenty of fine dining options are not far away from your front porch. Easy commute and minutes to Downtown, Tampa International Airport and Historic Hyde Park makes this home highly desirable. Truly an excellent location! This home is available for a 6-month lease. Available 03.16.2020