2903 N JEFFERSON STREET

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully Updated 2/1 Duplex. Located in beautiful Tampa Heights this home has been given the modern touch with new wood vinyl plank flooring throughout each room. Bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. Kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen you will find the laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. Asphalt parking pad has been resurfaced for off street parking. New private fenced yard for each unit. Just minutes from I 275 N entrance and exit. Also convenient to downtown Tampa and the Ybor City area.