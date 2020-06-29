All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2903 N JEFFERSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2903 N JEFFERSON STREET
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:39 AM

2903 N JEFFERSON STREET

2903 North Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2903 North Jefferson Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully Updated 2/1 Duplex. Located in beautiful Tampa Heights this home has been given the modern touch with new wood vinyl plank flooring throughout each room. Bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. Kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen you will find the laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. Asphalt parking pad has been resurfaced for off street parking. New private fenced yard for each unit. Just minutes from I 275 N entrance and exit. Also convenient to downtown Tampa and the Ybor City area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 N JEFFERSON STREET have any available units?
2903 N JEFFERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 N JEFFERSON STREET have?
Some of 2903 N JEFFERSON STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 N JEFFERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2903 N JEFFERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 N JEFFERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2903 N JEFFERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2903 N JEFFERSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2903 N JEFFERSON STREET offers parking.
Does 2903 N JEFFERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2903 N JEFFERSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 N JEFFERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2903 N JEFFERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2903 N JEFFERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2903 N JEFFERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 N JEFFERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2903 N JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College