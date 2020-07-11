All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2821 West Bay Haven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2821 West Bay Haven Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:53 PM

2821 West Bay Haven Drive

2821 West Bay Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2821 West Bay Haven Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See the Video Property Tour

Location, Location, Location. This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,200 SF home is very near Bayshore Blvd, MacDill Air Force Base and South Tampa amenities. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances to include, range, refrigerator, dishwasher and counter top microwave. Eating space in the kitchen, separate living room and split bedroom floor plan. All slate flooring with blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Outside laundry room with full size washer and dryer hookups. Fully fenced large back yard with large covered patio (approx. 23x15) and an additional screened patio (approx. 10x12). Master bath has a sink and tub/shower combo.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 West Bay Haven Drive have any available units?
2821 West Bay Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 West Bay Haven Drive have?
Some of 2821 West Bay Haven Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 West Bay Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2821 West Bay Haven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 West Bay Haven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 West Bay Haven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2821 West Bay Haven Drive offer parking?
No, 2821 West Bay Haven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2821 West Bay Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 West Bay Haven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 West Bay Haven Drive have a pool?
No, 2821 West Bay Haven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2821 West Bay Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2821 West Bay Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 West Bay Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 West Bay Haven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College