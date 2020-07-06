2603 W Cleveland St # 101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

PROMOTIONAL OFFER APPLY BY 1/15/2020 AND RECEIVE $200 OFF 2ND MONTHS RENT!!!! Luxurious 4 bed/2.5 Bath Townhome Locate in South Tampa. New build, completed in May of 2019! This beautiful open floor plan with 4 bedrooms features open dining/living/kitchen concept, with all the modern touches. Kitchen offers ample cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliance package and an over sized island perfect for entertaining. Upstairs den/loft area is a bonus for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom includes walk-in closet, tray ceiling, and master bath with dual sinks. Enjoy relaxing on your covered lanai while taking in the views of your large fenced-in backyard or family cookouts are easy with the large gas grill included. In addition to all the wonderful features this home is energy efficient and will keep your cooling cost down! Located in Plant High School district. Conveniently located near shopping malls, fine dining, sport venues, entertainment, MacDill AF base, airports and more. Available NOW!!!