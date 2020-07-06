2603 W Cleveland St # 101

All apartments in Tampa
2603 West Cleveland Street, Tampa, FL 33609

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
PROMOTIONAL OFFER APPLY BY 1/15/2020 AND RECEIVE $200 OFF 2ND MONTHS RENT!!!! Luxurious 4 bed/2.5 Bath Townhome Locate in South Tampa. New build, completed in May of 2019! This beautiful open floor plan with 4 bedrooms features open dining/living/kitchen concept, with all the modern touches. Kitchen offers ample cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliance package and an over sized island perfect for entertaining. Upstairs den/loft area is a bonus for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom includes walk-in closet, tray ceiling, and master bath with dual sinks. Enjoy relaxing on your covered lanai while taking in the views of your large fenced-in backyard or family cookouts are easy with the large gas grill included. In addition to all the wonderful features this home is energy efficient and will keep your cooling cost down! Located in Plant High School district. Conveniently located near shopping malls, fine dining, sport venues, entertainment, MacDill AF base, airports and more. Available NOW!!!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

