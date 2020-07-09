All apartments in Tampa
2575 W PLATT STREET
2575 W PLATT STREET

2575 West Platt Street · No Longer Available
Location

2575 West Platt Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
Upscale, luxury, spacious 3 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom townhome in the heart of South Tampa. Just minutes from Hyde Park, downtown Tampa, and 2 minute walk to Greenwise Publix. Spacious 2 car garage, easily fits 2 SUVs. Hardwood floors throughout with multiple upgrades including wine fridge, plantation shutters, and dining room chandelier. 3 story townhome has open floor plan with living room, dining area, and kitchen on second floor with outdoor balcony. Master bathroom has his/her sinks, oversize bathtub, and spacious walk in shower. Wired for ADT security system with ring doorbell and choice of key/keyless entry. Tenant responsible for cable/internet and utilities. $3900/month, 1 month security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2575 W PLATT STREET have any available units?
2575 W PLATT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2575 W PLATT STREET have?
Some of 2575 W PLATT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2575 W PLATT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2575 W PLATT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2575 W PLATT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2575 W PLATT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2575 W PLATT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2575 W PLATT STREET offers parking.
Does 2575 W PLATT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2575 W PLATT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2575 W PLATT STREET have a pool?
No, 2575 W PLATT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2575 W PLATT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2575 W PLATT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2575 W PLATT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2575 W PLATT STREET has units with dishwashers.

