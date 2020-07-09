2575 W PLATT STREET

Amenities

Upscale, luxury, spacious 3 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom townhome in the heart of South Tampa. Just minutes from Hyde Park, downtown Tampa, and 2 minute walk to Greenwise Publix. Spacious 2 car garage, easily fits 2 SUVs. Hardwood floors throughout with multiple upgrades including wine fridge, plantation shutters, and dining room chandelier. 3 story townhome has open floor plan with living room, dining area, and kitchen on second floor with outdoor balcony. Master bathroom has his/her sinks, oversize bathtub, and spacious walk in shower. Wired for ADT security system with ring doorbell and choice of key/keyless entry. Tenant responsible for cable/internet and utilities. $3900/month, 1 month security deposit.