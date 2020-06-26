All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2522 West Kansas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2522 West Kansas Avenue
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

2522 West Kansas Avenue

2522 West Kansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2522 West Kansas Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Bayshore Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in prestigious South Tampa at an affordable price! This lovely two bedroom, one and a half bath townhouse is nestled on a quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac, in the heart of all the action. 2 blocks from Bayshore Blvd. and minutes from SOHO and Hyde Park restaurants, entertainment and shopping. The owner just remodeled to the tune of 21K! Fresh paint, new wood-look tile floors throughout, crown molding,new outdoor back patio and new light fixtures. Gorgeous granite high-end countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. This rare find has a tremendous amount of storage, including 2 closets in the master bedroom, a linen closet, and double vanities with one sink inside and one outside the water closet in the master bath. No more melted hair and make-up while getting ready. The Master is 14' x 12' and the 2nd bedroom is 13' x 11'. The downstairs living area has an open floor plan, a small bonus room, and a laundry room with a full-sized washer and dryer. The backyard is a tropical oasis...completely enclosed with a new wooden privacy fence. The large yard, wooden deck, and new saltillo tile patio are perfect for outdoor barbecues and entertaining friends. Your new home awaits...a MUST SEE! A modern look with the "old world charm" of South Tampa! Call or text today to schedule an appointment. Alan at 813-300-2951 Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Non refundable pet fee. Lease term of 1 year and up. Looking for a long term tenant.

(RLNE4936006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 West Kansas Avenue have any available units?
2522 West Kansas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 West Kansas Avenue have?
Some of 2522 West Kansas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 West Kansas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2522 West Kansas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 West Kansas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2522 West Kansas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2522 West Kansas Avenue offer parking?
No, 2522 West Kansas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2522 West Kansas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2522 West Kansas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 West Kansas Avenue have a pool?
No, 2522 West Kansas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2522 West Kansas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2522 West Kansas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 West Kansas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 West Kansas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St
Tampa, FL 33609
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College