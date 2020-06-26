2522 West Kansas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in prestigious South Tampa at an affordable price! This lovely two bedroom, one and a half bath townhouse is nestled on a quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac, in the heart of all the action. 2 blocks from Bayshore Blvd. and minutes from SOHO and Hyde Park restaurants, entertainment and shopping. The owner just remodeled to the tune of 21K! Fresh paint, new wood-look tile floors throughout, crown molding,new outdoor back patio and new light fixtures. Gorgeous granite high-end countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. This rare find has a tremendous amount of storage, including 2 closets in the master bedroom, a linen closet, and double vanities with one sink inside and one outside the water closet in the master bath. No more melted hair and make-up while getting ready. The Master is 14' x 12' and the 2nd bedroom is 13' x 11'. The downstairs living area has an open floor plan, a small bonus room, and a laundry room with a full-sized washer and dryer. The backyard is a tropical oasis...completely enclosed with a new wooden privacy fence. The large yard, wooden deck, and new saltillo tile patio are perfect for outdoor barbecues and entertaining friends. Your new home awaits...a MUST SEE! A modern look with the "old world charm" of South Tampa! Call or text today to schedule an appointment. Alan at 813-300-2951 Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Non refundable pet fee. Lease term of 1 year and up. Looking for a long term tenant.



