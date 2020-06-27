All apartments in Tampa
2421 W HORATIO STREET
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

2421 W HORATIO STREET

2421 West Horatio Street · No Longer Available
Location

2421 West Horatio Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
HYDE PARK/SOHO!! This awesome 2 bedroom 2 bath split plan condo is located in highly sought Madison at Soho. It is located on the first floor pool side and comes with assigned covered parking . This unit is traditional with black and white checkered tile with Berber carpet . Comes with washer and dryer in a full laundry room. This community is centrally located in Hyde Park and is close to Greenwise, University of Tampa, Bayshore Blvd, shopping and bars and great restaurants. This unit comes with 2 parking spots and a storage unit with the full price rent. Available for Jan 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 W HORATIO STREET have any available units?
2421 W HORATIO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 W HORATIO STREET have?
Some of 2421 W HORATIO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 W HORATIO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2421 W HORATIO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 W HORATIO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2421 W HORATIO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2421 W HORATIO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2421 W HORATIO STREET offers parking.
Does 2421 W HORATIO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 W HORATIO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 W HORATIO STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2421 W HORATIO STREET has a pool.
Does 2421 W HORATIO STREET have accessible units?
No, 2421 W HORATIO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 W HORATIO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 W HORATIO STREET has units with dishwashers.
