2421 W HORATIO STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

HYDE PARK/SOHO!! This awesome 2 bedroom 2 bath split plan condo is located in highly sought Madison at Soho. It is located on the first floor pool side and comes with assigned covered parking . This unit is traditional with black and white checkered tile with Berber carpet . Comes with washer and dryer in a full laundry room. This community is centrally located in Hyde Park and is close to Greenwise, University of Tampa, Bayshore Blvd, shopping and bars and great restaurants. This unit comes with 2 parking spots and a storage unit with the full price rent. Available for Jan 1, 2020