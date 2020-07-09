2419 W Carmen St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

Come live in style in one of the best blocks in the area surrounded by beautiful homes, park, and minutes from Hyde Park, Downtown, and the airport. This spacious 4BD/2BTH displays new stainless steel appliances, a modern feel, pool, plenty of parking, on-demand heater, smart gadgets like a digital WiFi entry lock and NEST that will work with new smart home systems so you live at the convenience of today’s technology! Enjoy a swim or pool party in the mosquito-free, covered lanai in the summer! Go for a run, take your dog down for a walk without worrying about carrying your keys, or simply open it from your mobile when you have visitors! The NEST thermostat will help you keep your electricity cost down, and control it from the beach, your office, or even from your bed to have the right temperature at all times. Mitchell/Wilson/Plant top schools combo!! Co-signers accepted.



For showing or applications - please email.



Details & terms

o Rent includes weekly pool service, monthly lawn service, and yearly pest control.

o Utilities are for Tenant’s account.

o 1xmonth cleaning service can be included for $75/month

o At Signing: 1 Month Rent Security Deposit + First Month Rent; 12mo lease min.

o If lease include pets: Pet fee & deposit are also due at lease signing

o Rent payments are handled via Online service (www.avail.co)

o Application fee paid directly to 3rd party service.

o No Airbnb subleasing acceptable.



Pet Policies

o Cats & small-medium dogs allowed (Yearly pet fee $250/pet + refundable pet deposit of $450/pet)