Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2419 W Carmen St

2419 Carmen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2419 Carmen Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Come live in style in one of the best blocks in the area surrounded by beautiful homes, park, and minutes from Hyde Park, Downtown, and the airport. This spacious 4BD/2BTH displays new stainless steel appliances, a modern feel, pool, plenty of parking, on-demand heater, smart gadgets like a digital WiFi entry lock and NEST that will work with new smart home systems so you live at the convenience of today’s technology! Enjoy a swim or pool party in the mosquito-free, covered lanai in the summer! Go for a run, take your dog down for a walk without worrying about carrying your keys, or simply open it from your mobile when you have visitors! The NEST thermostat will help you keep your electricity cost down, and control it from the beach, your office, or even from your bed to have the right temperature at all times. Mitchell/Wilson/Plant top schools combo!! Co-signers accepted.

For showing or applications - please email.

Details & terms
o Rent includes weekly pool service, monthly lawn service, and yearly pest control.
o Utilities are for Tenant’s account.
o 1xmonth cleaning service can be included for $75/month
o At Signing: 1 Month Rent Security Deposit + First Month Rent; 12mo lease min.
o If lease include pets: Pet fee & deposit are also due at lease signing
o Rent payments are handled via Online service (www.avail.co)
o Application fee paid directly to 3rd party service.
o No Airbnb subleasing acceptable.

Pet Policies
o Cats & small-medium dogs allowed (Yearly pet fee $250/pet + refundable pet deposit of $450/pet)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 W Carmen St have any available units?
2419 W Carmen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 W Carmen St have?
Some of 2419 W Carmen St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 W Carmen St currently offering any rent specials?
2419 W Carmen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 W Carmen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 W Carmen St is pet friendly.
Does 2419 W Carmen St offer parking?
Yes, 2419 W Carmen St offers parking.
Does 2419 W Carmen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2419 W Carmen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 W Carmen St have a pool?
Yes, 2419 W Carmen St has a pool.
Does 2419 W Carmen St have accessible units?
No, 2419 W Carmen St does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 W Carmen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 W Carmen St has units with dishwashers.

