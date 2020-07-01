All apartments in Tampa
2411 West Lemon Street

Location

2411 West Lemon Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

pet friendly
cable included
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
cable included
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1470310

This home is right near the heart of Tampa. It features tile throughout which keeps the home cool in the summer. There is a large yard for you to enjoy grilling and speding time with friends and family. Walk across the street to West Pines Park. Water, pest control and lawn maintenance are included in the rent. Call or register online for a tour today.
|Amenities: Tile flooring,Cable included,Water included,Cable ready,Microwave,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 West Lemon Street have any available units?
2411 West Lemon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 West Lemon Street have?
Some of 2411 West Lemon Street's amenities include pet friendly, cable included, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 West Lemon Street currently offering any rent specials?
2411 West Lemon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 West Lemon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411 West Lemon Street is pet friendly.
Does 2411 West Lemon Street offer parking?
No, 2411 West Lemon Street does not offer parking.
Does 2411 West Lemon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 West Lemon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 West Lemon Street have a pool?
No, 2411 West Lemon Street does not have a pool.
Does 2411 West Lemon Street have accessible units?
No, 2411 West Lemon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 West Lemon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 West Lemon Street does not have units with dishwashers.

