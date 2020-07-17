All apartments in Tampa
2411 E Ida St

2411 East Ida Street · (813) 694-9785
Location

2411 East Ida Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2411 E Ida St · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Historic Bungalow in Tampa. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath historic bungalow. The home was recently updated with new laminate flooring, new paint, new kitchen cabinets and counters. walk into beautifully painted walls and 10 ft ceilings throughout the home. Huge kitchen perfect for large home cooked meals. There is a fully fenced back yard perfect for entertaining and a front porch that can be used as an office, playroom or added living space. The home is close to shopping, dining and the highway is just minutes away. The home is ready for immediate move in.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Roberto Verbel with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.

(RLNE5885387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 E Ida St have any available units?
2411 E Ida St has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 E Ida St have?
Some of 2411 E Ida St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 E Ida St currently offering any rent specials?
2411 E Ida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 E Ida St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411 E Ida St is pet friendly.
Does 2411 E Ida St offer parking?
No, 2411 E Ida St does not offer parking.
Does 2411 E Ida St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 E Ida St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 E Ida St have a pool?
No, 2411 E Ida St does not have a pool.
Does 2411 E Ida St have accessible units?
No, 2411 E Ida St does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 E Ida St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 E Ida St does not have units with dishwashers.
