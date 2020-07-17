2411 E Ida St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Beautiful Historic Bungalow in Tampa. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath historic bungalow. The home was recently updated with new laminate flooring, new paint, new kitchen cabinets and counters. walk into beautifully painted walls and 10 ft ceilings throughout the home. Huge kitchen perfect for large home cooked meals. There is a fully fenced back yard perfect for entertaining and a front porch that can be used as an office, playroom or added living space. The home is close to shopping, dining and the highway is just minutes away. The home is ready for immediate move in.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Roberto Verbel with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.



(RLNE5885387)