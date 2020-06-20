2410 East Columbus Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

***AVAILABLE NOW*** Darling 2BR 1BA Tampa bungalow home features a comfortable living space with 780 sq. ft. and includes inviting picket fence curb appeal, a covered front porch and an attractive and updated interior! Enjoy the open space combination living, dining and kitchen areas, beautiful hardwood flooring, two nice sized bedrooms and a beautiful private fenced yard, hurry come make this sweet home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: East Tampa



High school: Middleton High School



Middle school: Madison Middle School



Elementary school: B.t. Washington Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.