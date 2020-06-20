All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2410 East Columbus Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2410 East Columbus Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:45 PM

2410 East Columbus Drive

2410 East Columbus Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1765399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2410 East Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***AVAILABLE NOW*** Darling 2BR 1BA Tampa bungalow home features a comfortable living space with 780 sq. ft. and includes inviting picket fence curb appeal, a covered front porch and an attractive and updated interior! Enjoy the open space combination living, dining and kitchen areas, beautiful hardwood flooring, two nice sized bedrooms and a beautiful private fenced yard, hurry come make this sweet home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: East Tampa

High school: Middleton High School

Middle school: Madison Middle School

Elementary school: B.t. Washington Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 East Columbus Drive have any available units?
2410 East Columbus Drive has a unit available for $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2410 East Columbus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2410 East Columbus Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 East Columbus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2410 East Columbus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2410 East Columbus Drive offer parking?
No, 2410 East Columbus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2410 East Columbus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 East Columbus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 East Columbus Drive have a pool?
No, 2410 East Columbus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2410 East Columbus Drive have accessible units?
No, 2410 East Columbus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 East Columbus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 East Columbus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 East Columbus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 East Columbus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2410 East Columbus Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity