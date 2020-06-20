2410 East Columbus Drive

Amenities
***AVAILABLE NOW*** Darling 2BR 1BA Tampa bungalow home features a comfortable living space with 780 sq. ft. and includes inviting picket fence curb appeal, a covered front porch and an attractive and updated interior! Enjoy the open space combination living, dining and kitchen areas, beautiful hardwood flooring, two nice sized bedrooms and a beautiful private fenced yard, hurry come make this sweet home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
Neighborhood: East Tampa
High school: Middleton High School
Middle school: Madison Middle School
Elementary school: B.t. Washington Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.