Tampa, FL
2406 W NORTH A STREET
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:19 AM

2406 W NORTH A STREET

2406 West North a Street · (813) 810-0776
Location

2406 West North a Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1334 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1334 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
coffee bar
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Freshly Renovated 1/1 duplex. Great layout with fresh interior and lots of natural light. Well maintained with laminate floors and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen opens to large living room. Very large bedroom with great closet space. Exterior features 2 car driveway, private entry, and large backyard. Great location. Walk to restaurants, dining and coffee shops. Close to Hyde Park, SoHo, interstates, Airport, and everything South Tampa has to offer. Rent includes lawn maintenance, pest control, water, sewer & trash. Call to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 W NORTH A STREET have any available units?
2406 W NORTH A STREET has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 W NORTH A STREET have?
Some of 2406 W NORTH A STREET's amenities include recently renovated, coffee bar, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 W NORTH A STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2406 W NORTH A STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 W NORTH A STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2406 W NORTH A STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2406 W NORTH A STREET offer parking?
No, 2406 W NORTH A STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2406 W NORTH A STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 W NORTH A STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 W NORTH A STREET have a pool?
No, 2406 W NORTH A STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2406 W NORTH A STREET have accessible units?
No, 2406 W NORTH A STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 W NORTH A STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 W NORTH A STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
