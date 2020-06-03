2406 W NORTH A STREET

Amenities

Freshly Renovated 1/1 duplex. Great layout with fresh interior and lots of natural light. Well maintained with laminate floors and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen opens to large living room. Very large bedroom with great closet space. Exterior features 2 car driveway, private entry, and large backyard. Great location. Walk to restaurants, dining and coffee shops. Close to Hyde Park, SoHo, interstates, Airport, and everything South Tampa has to offer. Rent includes lawn maintenance, pest control, water, sewer & trash. Call to schedule a tour today!