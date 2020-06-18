All apartments in Tampa
2403 W PALM DRIVE

2403 West Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2403 West Palm Drive, Tampa, FL 33629
Bayshore Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent for $3500 or purchase price $499,000. Step into this beautiful home only one block off the Bayshore. This small gated community is a well kept secret. The unit is very spacious with an open vaulted ceiling concept, beautiful crown molding, large windows throughout to bring in natural light. The unit/condo features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a two car garage, hard wood floors, large living room with custom built Oak Fireplace, architectural columns, new electrical lighting throughout. French doors lead to an outdoor area for relaxing and entertaining on the first floor. Your eyes will be drawn to a large loft where the formal dining area has built in cabinetry and a large wine cooler. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and informal dining area with a door leading out to a cozy balcony. The large master bedroom has elegant wood work, a large walk in closet with shelving, a spacious master bath with a shower and tub. Next you have the second and third bedroom that share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Washer and dryer hook ups located close the bedrooms. This well maintained unit is a must see. Call today for your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 W PALM DRIVE have any available units?
2403 W PALM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 W PALM DRIVE have?
Some of 2403 W PALM DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 W PALM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2403 W PALM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 W PALM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2403 W PALM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2403 W PALM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2403 W PALM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2403 W PALM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 W PALM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 W PALM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2403 W PALM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2403 W PALM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2403 W PALM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 W PALM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 W PALM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

