2403 W PALM DRIVE

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Rent for $3500 or purchase price $499,000. Step into this beautiful home only one block off the Bayshore. This small gated community is a well kept secret. The unit is very spacious with an open vaulted ceiling concept, beautiful crown molding, large windows throughout to bring in natural light. The unit/condo features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a two car garage, hard wood floors, large living room with custom built Oak Fireplace, architectural columns, new electrical lighting throughout. French doors lead to an outdoor area for relaxing and entertaining on the first floor. Your eyes will be drawn to a large loft where the formal dining area has built in cabinetry and a large wine cooler. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and informal dining area with a door leading out to a cozy balcony. The large master bedroom has elegant wood work, a large walk in closet with shelving, a spacious master bath with a shower and tub. Next you have the second and third bedroom that share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Washer and dryer hook ups located close the bedrooms. This well maintained unit is a must see. Call today for your showing.