Tampa, FL
2312 W Dewey St
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

2312 W Dewey St

2312 West Dewey Street · No Longer Available
Location

2312 West Dewey Street, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Studio for rent with all utilities included. This property has been freshly painted and has tile flooring throughout. This property is located in old west tampa off N Howard ave. this property will not last long and has fresh paint and has been recently updated

We have a video walkthrough of the property on our website at houses4rentflorida.com under our properties available, your first step is to Click the apply now button to apply on our site houses4rentflorida.com

I would be more than happy to answer any of your questions at 813 444 6209

2312 w Dewey st, tampa, FL 33607

(RLNE4921652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 W Dewey St have any available units?
2312 W Dewey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 W Dewey St have?
Some of 2312 W Dewey St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 W Dewey St currently offering any rent specials?
2312 W Dewey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 W Dewey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 W Dewey St is pet friendly.
Does 2312 W Dewey St offer parking?
No, 2312 W Dewey St does not offer parking.
Does 2312 W Dewey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 W Dewey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 W Dewey St have a pool?
No, 2312 W Dewey St does not have a pool.
Does 2312 W Dewey St have accessible units?
No, 2312 W Dewey St does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 W Dewey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 W Dewey St does not have units with dishwashers.
