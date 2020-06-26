Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly all utils included recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Studio for rent with all utilities included. This property has been freshly painted and has tile flooring throughout. This property is located in old west tampa off N Howard ave. this property will not last long and has fresh paint and has been recently updated



We have a video walkthrough of the property on our website at houses4rentflorida.com under our properties available, your first step is to Click the apply now button to apply on our site houses4rentflorida.com



I would be more than happy to answer any of your questions at 813 444 6209



2312 w Dewey st, tampa, FL 33607



(RLNE4921652)