2225 E 18th Ave

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/30ec8840b3 ---- THE PERFECT YBOR CITY PROPERTY AVAILABLE NOW This location is everything walk to Centro Ybor and the Tampa StreetCar. And five minutes to downtown Tampa! This two-story three bedroom, and two and half bathrooms home boasts 1168 square feet with a private backyard and in-unit laundry. Spacious open kitchen/dining/living room as you enter this house. The kitchen has some updates perfect for everyday meal prep or entertaining family and friends. All the bedrooms are located on the second floor with the master suite being the star. It has its own private balcony and plenty of closet space. The beauty is priced lower than market for easy move in. Contact us today to schedule your viewing .it was go very quickly! Read more Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $1,600 Parking: 1 space Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Small dogs Laundry: In Unit